Multiple crews responding to building fire near The Woodlands

Montgomery and Harris County firefighters are at the scene of a fire involving for structures on Old Ox Road near E. Hawthorne.
Credit: Spring Fire Department

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Four burning structures near The Woodlands area has fighters from across Montgomery County busy Monday afternoon, according to the Spring Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 2100 Old Ox near E. Hawthorne at 12:25 p.m.

Investigators said a flash fire occurred in a building adjacent to a two-story home. 

Spring Fire Department tweeted at 2:15 p.m. the several fire departments were working together to get the blaze under control. Harris County firefighters are also assisting.

According to the Montgomery County Fire Marshall's Office, initial reports indicated one person suffered burns, but they're expected to be OK.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.