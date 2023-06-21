“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time," USPS said.

DALLAS — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is mourning the loss of one of its employees who passed away during their route in a North Texas neighborhood this week, the company confirms.

In a statement, USPS said the employee was working a route in the Lakewood area of Dallas when he died.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time. Our carriers deliver the mail throughout the year during varying temperatures and climatic conditions. This includes during the summer months when the temperatures rise throughout the country,” USPS said.