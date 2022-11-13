All clear issued for La Porte after concerns over pollution from warehouse fire, officials say

Officials say they tested the air and water in La Porte following the fire and found no hazards to the community.

LA PORTE, Texas — Officials have given an all clear for La Porte after a warehouse fire burned for several hours overnight.

The fire started around 10 p.m. Saturday at a warehouse along South 5th Street near State Highway 146.

The La Porte Fire Department was concerned chemicals were involved in the fire and asked residents to shelter-in-place. The order was lifted approximately two hours later after officials with Harris County Pollution Control tested water and air from the site.

According to the La Porte Office of Emergency Management, officials found no impact on the community and no hazards inside the warehouse.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.