CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Junior High Coach Marco Contreras was taken to the hospital following a medical emergency that resulted in him having to be resuscitated before Friday's game against Tuloso-Midway, according to 3NEWS' Chris Thomasson.

The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

3NEWS has been in contact with Kingsville Superintendent Cecilia "Cissy" Reynolds-Perez who has, in turn, been in contact with the family, who is driving to the hospital from out of town.

The game has been postponed until Saturday night. This is a developing story, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.