Comedian Kevin Hart is adding a second show to his appearance in Houston this fall.

Originally set to perform at the Toyota Center on Saturday, Oct. 20, Hart is now adding Friday, Oct. 19 to the itinerary.

2ND SHOW ADDED: Due to overwhelming demand, @KevinHart4real has added a 2nd show at Toyota Center on October 19! Tickets on sale this Friday at 12pm! https://t.co/RIK3kSOwHt pic.twitter.com/pohEXC8Y6c — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) August 15, 2018

The show is part of The Irresponsible Tour, which has been selling out at arenas worldwide. Hart is the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show at Lincoln Financial Field.

He sold out more than a dozen arenas in the European market, selling over 150,000 tickets. Hart’s WHAT NOW comedy tour grossed over $100 million worldwide.

Tickets for the Oct. 19 show go on sale Friday, Aug. 17 at noon. You can find them by clicking here, most area Randall’s stores, and by phone at 1-866-4-HOUTIX.

