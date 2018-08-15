Comedian Kevin Hart is adding a second show to his appearance in Houston this fall.
Originally set to perform at the Toyota Center on Saturday, Oct. 20, Hart is now adding Friday, Oct. 19 to the itinerary.
The show is part of The Irresponsible Tour, which has been selling out at arenas worldwide. Hart is the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show at Lincoln Financial Field.
He sold out more than a dozen arenas in the European market, selling over 150,000 tickets. Hart’s WHAT NOW comedy tour grossed over $100 million worldwide.
Tickets for the Oct. 19 show go on sale Friday, Aug. 17 at noon. You can find them by clicking here, most area Randall’s stores, and by phone at 1-866-4-HOUTIX.