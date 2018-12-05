KATY – Katy ISD Superintendent Lance Hindt will make well over a quarter million dollars when he resigns from the district in January amid accusations of bullying and plagiarism when he was a student.

According to Hindt's amended contract obtained by KHOU 11, he will make more than $773,000 in compensation. That's two times his base pay.

Hindt's decision to step down Thursday surprised many people. It comes in the wake of him being accused of bullying another student when he attended middle school in the Katy area more than three decades ago, and plagiarizing his dissertation at the University of Houston years later.

Hindt denies the allegations, but said he was resigning because he "can not justify putting my wife and family through it any more.”

The school board is also going forward with a defamation lawsuit.

