Massive JFK statue installed in Houston-area community near Bush Airport

The statue will serve as a landmark and a greeting to visitors coming to Houston because of its proximity to Bush Airport, according to the East Aldine District.

ALDINE, Texas — A massive bust of John F. Kennedy was installed in the East Aldine community Wednesday. It was created by well-known sculptor David Adickes, who is 95.

The statue is a part of a project the community calls "JFK on JFK." You can find it at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Aldine Bender Road, which is just minutes away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

According to the East Aldine District, the former president's statue will serve as a landmark and a greeting to visitors coming to Houston and the neighborhood. In addition to the sculpture, the community will also be installing a walking space to enhance its growing public art initiative.

“Even though the two projects are very different, they are very much in the spirit of East Aldine,” said Carlos Silva, chairman of the East Aldine Management District and its East Aldine Arts Coalition. “They accomplish two things: to draw people into the community, and then to let everyone experience the sense of community that exists in East Aldine.”

Although the statue is already in place, the official unveiling won't happen until a few more weeks. That date is expected to be announced soon.

Adickes spent months of planning and hours of physical work to create the Kennedy bust, but we can bet you've seen more of his work across the Houston area.

The 95-year-old is the artist behind the giant Sam Houston statue that sits on I-45 North as you head toward Huntsville. Adickes also created the cello sculpture in downtown Houston and the We Heart Houston sign.