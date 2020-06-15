Intoxicated driver arrested after constable pinned to patrol car while suspect flees, Precinct 4 says

Juan Antonio Gallegos is charged with driving while intoxicated and assault of a peace officer, according to the Harris County Constable's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man believed to have been intoxicated while behind the wheel spent the weekend in jail after he pinned a Precinct 4 deputy into her patrol car with his pickup truck, according to the constable’s office said.

Juan Antonio Gallegos is charged with driving while intoxicated and assault of a peace officer.

Investigators said he was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck when incident happened around 6:24 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Gateship Drive.

The constable deputy and other officers were responding to a theft call at the time. When she arrived on the scene and tried to get out of her patrol vehicle, deputies said Gallegos hit the gas and clipped the door of officer's patrol vehicle as he sped off.

The officer was left pinned between the door and the patrol car, constables said.

Gallegos was later pulled over by other responding deputies. Constables conducted a standard field sobriety tests, and they said the suspect showed signs of intoxication. He was taken into custody.

Paramedics treated the officer’s injuries at the scene, and she was released.

Gallegos was booked into the Harris County Jail. As of Monday, he’s still behind bars.

His bond is set at $10,100.

