Pickup driver sped away after hitting, killing man on I-10 East

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on the east side late Wednesday.

It happened in the 15400 block of I-10 East at about 11 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified about a man with no clothes on running around the frontage road.

A short time later, a witness told deputies they were traveling eastbound just before the Sheldon exit when they saw the man crawling on the ground. The witness stopped to see if the man needed help, and that’s when a Ford pickup came along and ran over the victim.

The pickup driver allegedly slowed down after the incident, but then they sped away.

Deputies said the truck could be a 2010-2011 Ford pickup with no tailgate.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information that could help authorities can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.