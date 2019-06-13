HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Human remains were found scattered in a wooded area in northeast Harris County Thursday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

KHOU 11 spoke to a woman who said it was her neighborhood stray dog that brought the skull to her driveway.

"I was shocked. I mean shaking, goosebumps," the woman said.

The bones were found behind a house off Mesa Drive.

Sheriff Gonzalez said he's not sure how long the bones have been in the area. He told the media the bones are badly decomposed and investigators are treating the scene as a homicide.

Texa EquuSearch has been searching for a man that went missing a month ago and the wooded spot where bones were found it not far from his home.

"I did talk to a family member and let her know that it could be a possibility that it is your cousin, but we're gonna have to wait to get positive ID," Tim Miller said.

The missing man's burned out vehicle was found a few weeks ago in Humble.

At the scene where the remains were found, officials said they discovered evidence of burning, along with a small article of clothing.

"We did discover some burnt spots here," Gonzalez said. "It could be related or not. It will be part of the investigation."

The woman who called 911 said the image of the skull will stay with her forever.

"It's sad because that's somebody's loved one, having hope that they're going to come back."

