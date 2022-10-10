Pump repairs leave two towns in Liberty County without water; boil water notice in effect

Classes for Hull-Daisetta ISD have been canceled through Tuesday, according to the district.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice issued for the cities of Daisetta and Hull remains in effect after water issues caused school cancelations in Liberty County.

The notice was issued Friday and remains in effect after crews spent days attempting to complete pump repairs.

The Hull Fresh Water Supply District said a broken portion of the pump and motor in the city's well caused storage tanks to fill slower than normal, which led to low water pressure and the boil water notice.

Repairs on the pump were completed Sunday evening, but crews still need to test the water, which could extend the boil water notice for 24 to 48 hours.

Officials said bottled water is still being distributed to those who need it.

What to do during a boil water notice?

Do not drink the water without boiling it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.