Child killed in crash on FM 2100 in Huffman, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child is believed to be 10 years old. The crash happened on FM 2100 at FM 1960.
Credit: KHOU 11

HUFFMAN, Texas — A child was killed in a crash on FM 2100 in Huffman Saturday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said the child is believed to be 10 years old. The crash happened on FM 2100 at FM 1960.

Gonzalez first tweeted about the incident at 9:41 p.m.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone else was injured. The sheriff said investigators were on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

