Desperate to find new workers, more companies increasing wages and adding perks

From college tuition programs to higher pay, companies are struggling to attract new workers in a competitive hiring market.

HOUSTON — Businesses are having the toughest time ever hiring workers right now as they ramp up to deal with a surge in customers and sales.

Some of them are offering some incredible incentives in hopes of filling spots.

Posts for job openings are seemingly everywhere, but applicants are getting tougher to find. Restaurant owner randy Reichelderfer told us of his frustration.

"You can't get people to show up, you can't hire people," Reichelderfer said.

So restaurants and other businesses are now upping the ante.

Chipotle has raised wages to $15 an hour, is giving $200 hiring bonuses and paying some college tuition.

Applebee's is also offering tuition assistance.

Amazon has raised its minimum wage to $15.

Kroger and Costco have raised average hourly pay to $16.

McDonald's is raising wages to between $11 and $17 dollars an hour with one McDonald's giving out $50 just to come to an interview.

From the doesn't that stink file, some fast-food restaurants are so understaffed they are closing dining rooms.

With many workers finding new careers during the pandemic, getting them back is proving difficult even with higher pay and bonuses.