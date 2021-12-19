HPD: Wrong-way driver causes wreck on North Freeway, killing two

Police say they got reports of the driver heading the wrong direction on I-45. A minute later, they say, the wreck happened.

HOUSTON — Houston police say a wrong-way driver caused a wreck that killed two people and injured one other early this morning on I-45.

According to Commander James Bryant with the Houston Police Department, a call came in just after 12:30 a.m. about a driver in a black Dodge Charger heading the wrong way on the North Freeway just north of downtown. One minute after that call came in, HPD got reports of a wreck on the freeway.

When investigators arrived, they found three vehicles that were involved in the wreck. The driver, police say, heading in the wrong direction was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Another driver was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. But Bryant says two people in another vehicle – a man and a woman – were killed in the wreck.

“The reports we got from the initial call was a black Charger, which fits the description of one of the cars on the scene, so it appears that may be the vehicle,” said Bryant.

The freeway was shut down for hours after the crash but has since reopened.