HOUSTON - A man who escaped from a jail in southeast Houston Monday afternoon is now in custody, according to Houston Police.

Police say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, the suspect ran from the jail in the 8300 block of Mykawa Road into the woods. They searched for the suspect in a wooded area via helicopter and on the ground with K9 officers.

A K9 found the suspect just before 4 p.m. Monday, and he was taken into custody.

© 2018 KHOU