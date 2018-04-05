HOUSTON – A pedestrian died after being struck by a wrecker driver while attempting to cross a street in northwest Houston Thursday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened around 9 p.m. on N. Houston Rosslyn at Swonke.

Police said the male victim was either trying to cross the street or walking in the roadway when a wrecker driver heading north on N. Houston Rosslyn apparently did not see the pedestrian and struck him.

The victim was trapped underneath the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.

Policy said the wrecker driver was detained and interviewed at scene. The case will be turned over to a grand jury to determine if any charges will be followed.

