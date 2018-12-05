HOUSTON – Police said a man is dead after he jumped from a moving car traveling on the Southwest Freeway.

He was hit by several vehicles.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened Friday night around 11:35 p.m. near Hillcroft. The driver of the car returned to the scene to tell police she and the victim were smoking an illegal drug and the victim tended to get suicidal when high.

Greg McGinnis is in town for a friend’s funeral. He said he was headed back to his hotel room when he accidently rolled over the man.

“I saw something in the road and couldn’t get out of the way,” said McGinnis. “I pulled over on the side of the road and there were four cars here and they said it was a body in the road.”

The accident caused the freeway to shut down for five hours.

© 2018 KHOU