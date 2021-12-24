HPD: Man shot, injured during possible drug deal gone wrong

Houston police responded to a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Calvacade near Interstate 45.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and injured Thursday night during what investigators believe was a botched drug deal in north Houston.

Investigators said the victim and two other men were in the parking lot of a business on Cavalcade Street near Interstate 45 when the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.

Houston police said the victim was hit in the rear when a shootout happened for unknown reasons. Both the victim's group and the other party fled afterwards.

The victim was brought to a nearby home, where they called for an ambulance. He is reportedly stable and expected to survive.

HPD Lt. Willkens said officers found both pistol and shotgun shell casings at the scene. They believe the victim's group fired shots also, so police are on the lookout for others who may have been injured.