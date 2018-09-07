HOUSTON -- Houston police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting three women at a food truck in southeast Houston over the weekend.

The incident happened in the 6800 block of Griggs road just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the alleged suspect held one of the female workers outside at gunpoint. He then forced himself into the truck and demanded cash, HPD said.

After receiving the money the suspect sexually assaulted all three women, HPD said.

HPD describes the suspect as a Hispanic man between 38 and 40 years old. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a beard and mustache with medium dark wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray t-shirt, blue dress pants, and a dark color baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online. All tipsters remain anonymous.

© 2018 KHOU