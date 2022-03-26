'Rest easy good boy' | HPD mourns death of 8-year-old police dog 'Baro'

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is mourning the loss of a comrade. Police dog "Baro" died Saturday morning of a medical emergency, HPD said. He was 8-years-old.
HPD said Baro had served on the department since 2015.
"He was responsible for getting numerous suspects off the streets of Houston and protecting his city from explosive devices," HPD said in a Tweet. "K9 Baro will live on in the hearts of everyone lucky enough to know him. His strong desire to work, yet loving & gentle personality truly made him a one-of-a-kind K9. Rest easy good boy. We will never forget you."