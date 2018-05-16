HOUSTON – Emergency crews responded to a report of a small blue and white glider plane going down in Lake Houston Wednesday morning.

The Houston Police Department said it may have happened near the McKay Bridge, but nothing has been found at this time.

Our Marine and Northeast Patrol units are on scene of a report of a small blue & white glider plane going down in Lake Houston, near the McKay bridge. Nothing found at this time. We'll provide updates as search continues. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2018

Air 11 shows fire crews stationed on the bridge searching for the downed aircraft. They also have a boat in the water conducting a search.

