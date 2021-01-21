Have you seen Riley Whitley?

HOUSTON — Houston police hope someone will spot a missing 73-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since early Wednesday.

Riley Whitley was last seen in the Medical Center wearing a gray t-shirt, a blue jean jacket, blue jean pants and brown boots. Police said they were told the man suffers from dementia.

He is described as a white male who is about five feet, nine inches tall. He weighs about 125 pounds and has brown eyes with salt and pepper hair.