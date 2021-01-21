HOUSTON — Houston police hope someone will spot a missing 73-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since early Wednesday.
Riley Whitley was last seen in the Medical Center wearing a gray t-shirt, a blue jean jacket, blue jean pants and brown boots. Police said they were told the man suffers from dementia.
He is described as a white male who is about five feet, nine inches tall. He weighs about 125 pounds and has brown eyes with salt and pepper hair.
Anyone with information can call HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 and/or patrol at 713-884-3131.