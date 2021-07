Anyone with information should call HPD’s Missing Persons division at 832-394-1840.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a little girl who went missing overnight.

Amayah Estrada, 11, is just over five feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She’s described as a Hispanic female with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen late Wednesday night at an intersection in the 1700 block of Gessner Road. She was wearing a black Taco Bell jacket, police said.

Anyone with information should call HPD’s Missing Persons division at 832-394-1840.