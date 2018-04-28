Police said a 10-year-old boy was found unconscious inside a laundry room dryer at an apartment complex in east Houston Friday afternoon.

He was transported to Bayshore Hospital where he later died.

His family identified him as Fernando Hernandez, Jr. He was a 3rd grader at Harris Elementary and the oldest of four children.

The Houston Police Department said when they were called to the scene at around 5:45 p.m. in the 12300 block of Fleming Drive, witnesses told them a few kids were playing hide and seek in the apartment complex. The kids found him unresponsive inside of the dryer, according to police.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of death but it appears to be an accident.

Doctors said there are no signs of foul play or trauma. Police are waiting for the autopsy to determine if he died from internal issues.

