HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own.

Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26.

UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected.

Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career at Texas A&M-Kingsville, where she played in 28 games in two seasons. Chizer played in six games, including one start, during the 2017-18 season with the Cougars.

After her playing career, Chizer spent two seasons (2018-2020) as a graduate assistant with UH.

"During that time, she supervised the team's managers while assisting with recruiting, community service and academic scheduling as well as taking the lead on equipment," UH said.

After spending one year as an Assistant Coordinator with the Arizona Women's Basketball program, Chizer rejoined the UH program in May as the Director of Basketball Operations.

"It's awful, awful news to lose one of our children and somebody who has grown up here and means so much to us," Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. "To lose someone so suddenly and so young is heartbreaking. We feel so much for DeJuena and Derrick and the rest of the Chizer family. There aren't enough words to express our sorrow and how much we love them as they work through the grieving process."

Chizer was the daughter of Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development/SWA DeJuena Chizer, and her husband, Derrick.