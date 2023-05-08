Houstonians take to the Heights to celebrate White Linen Night

"This is like up my alley, I love this stuff," said Kathryn Guthrie, who lives in the Heights.

HOUSTON — It’s a day thousands look forward to every year in Houston's Heights.

A love that dates back to 2005 where every first Saturday in August is dedicated to White Linen Night on a two-block stretch of West 19th Street.

"You can tell everyone planned for the event, its very exciting to see," said Ariel Hart, owner of 0830 Vines Wines.

White Linen Night is inspired by a similar event in New Orleans, as Alli Jarrett, owner of Harold's Heights Restaurant explained.

"When we had hurricane Katrina there were many folks that ended up in Houston that had to relocate and they said, 'Hey, let's do something like we have in New Orleans and create a White Linen Night,'" said Jarrett.

The event brings people from across the area out in support of the community, small businesses, and the arts.

In recent years, the event was scaled back due to the pandemic, but this year's event was back bigger and better Saturday evening.

"This provides a steppingstone for businesses, and for people to find those businesses," said Hart.

"COVID-wise, we couldn’t do this and so we’re really happy to have the streets closed again this year everybody can come out and have a good time shop the local businesses and even if you don’t buy something tonight you know they’re there and you can come back another time," explained Jarrett.

Something new business owners like Hart expect to see.

"I can’t wait to be a part of it next year," said Hart.

Next year's event is set for August 3.