Houston veteran collecting donations for Afghan refugees

From beds to Halal food vouchers and TVs, Luis Gonzales and his team are trying to make a tough transition a little easier.

HOUSTON — In the coming months, thousands of refugees are coming to Houston.

"I just wanted to be that example that these refugees are coming, and it's OK," said Luis Gonzales who served in Afghanistan.

In 2010, Gonzales served in the Southern Helmand Province of Afghanistan.

"Us as troops on the ground knew exactly what we were doing, and we protected the lives of many," Gonzales said.

Gonzales was emotional when he learned of the two explosions killing multiple Marines in Afghanistan.

"That hits home, because I'm a Marine myself, and there's only so few of us," Gonzales said. "To have that many lost in one day over something that could've been settled years ago is pitiful. It's ridiculous! It shouldn't have happened."

Those are strong words from someone who built brotherhoods in Afghanistan that last a lifetime.

"It's definitely anger, and it's anger towards multiple parties. It's never directed at one and this is something that's built up over the years," Gonzales said.

For the last two years Gonzales has been directing his energy towards helping house "SIVs and Allies" who come to Houston through Combined Arms.

"You're talking to them," Gonzales said. "You're finding out their backstory, and you're connecting with them."

"They're basically left behind, but since they're here, there's an organization who will support them, and that's Combined Arms, and I just wanted to be a part of that effort," Gonzales said.

Gonzales is still serving long after his tour in Afghanistan is over.