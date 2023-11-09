New trail project will connect two of Houston's most popular parks

The $13.5 million project is expected to break ground in 2024.

HOUSTON — Houston will soon see two of its most popular parks connected by a trail.

A new project aims to connect Memorial Park and Buffalo Bayou Park with a pedestrian and cycling-friendly path.

The connecting trail is all part of the Buffalo Bayou Greenway Connector Project spearheaded by Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones.

The project is part of a $170 million investment in the area that aims at alleviating flooding, increasing public safety and improving access to parks. Precinct 4 said they picked 32 projects for funding in total, including 14 trail connection projects.

More than $13 million will be invested to bridge the two parks that are the county's two most used greenspaces.

The county will start moving 11 projects through different stages in an effort to begin breaking ground on them in 2024.