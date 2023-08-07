1 dead, 2 hurt in crash involving 4 vehicles near Atascocita, officials say

Two elderly people involved in the crash were flown to the hospital and are currently stable.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HUMBLE, Texas — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a deadly crash in northeast Harris County, officials say.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night on FM 1960 near Moonshine Hill Road, which is between Humble and Atascocita.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, four cars were involved in the wreck that investigators believed was caused by speeding and reckless driving.

Two elderly people involved in the crash were flown to the hospital, but thankfully both are expected to survive.