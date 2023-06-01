Houston Hispanic community celebrates Three Kings Day

Three Kings Day is a Christian holiday that celebrates when the three wise men brought gifts to baby Jesus after his birth.

HOUSTON — The Hispanic community celebrated Three Kings Day, or Dia de Reyes, Friday which means bakeries across Houston were crowded with customers looking to get their hands on a king cake.

KHOU 11 reporter Marcelino Benito grew up in a Hispanic home and said traditionally this day marks the end of the Christmas season for Hispanic households.

He stopped at Arandas Bakery on Friday and was welcomed by "The Three Kings" who were giving away toys to children. He said you can smell the king cakes from outside the door.

Arandas Bakery said "Three Kings Day" is always the busiest day of the year as families are buying the cake to take home for celebrations. The bakery said its team has been making the sweet, buttery pastries since Thursday night. They anticipate selling nearly 8,000 king cakes on Friday.

"Holidays are always busy but this is the cherry on the cake. The icing on the cake," said Ricardo Hernandez.

Elia Natareno from El Salvador says she's been coming to Arandas Bakery for her roscas for years.

"I'm coming all the way from Katy," she said.

It's a tradition close to her heart.

"All my kids and my grandkids they come over, they cut a piece and they're looking for the baby Jesus," said Natareno.

Arandas Bakery isn't the only Houston bakery whipping up Rosca de Reyes. You can also find this special treat at the following locations:

Tradition holds if you find the baby Jesus in your piece of cake, tradition holds you have to pay for next year's "Three Kings Day" celebration.