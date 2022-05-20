Pickup truck slams into back of dump truck and catches fire | One person confirmed dead, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the pickup crashed into the dump truck and then overturned and burst into flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person is dead after a pickup truck slammed into the back of a dump truck in north Harris County Friday morning.

This happened at about 7 a.m. in the 14100 block of Chrisman Road near Aldine Bender.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the pickup crashed into the dump truck and then overturned and burst into flames.

One person is confirmed dead at the scene, but it is not clear if there were any other passengers in the vehicle, sheriff said.

Check back for updated on this developing story.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram