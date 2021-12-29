Houston officials discuss COVID-19, other safety concerns for New Year's Eve

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Fire Chief Sam Peña, and Police Chief Troy Finner address safety concerns ahead of holiday weekend.

HOUSTON — Houston prepares to ring in the new year with celebrations and fireworks, but an all too familiar threat looms as we go into 2020.

Omicron, the latest coronavirus variant of interest, has rapidly spread nationwide as people gathered for the holidays, including in the Houston area.

Houston public health experts encourage everyone to get the COVID vaccine or booster shot to help lower hospitalizations and for individual protection from serious symptoms.

Mayor Sylveter Turner is expected to hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. about public safety and measures during the final holiday weekend of the year.

COVID is not the only item city officials are keeping an eye on.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña will join Turner and discuss firework safety measures and preparations the department is making to handle any emergencies.