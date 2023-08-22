Houston police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Jeilayh Franklin was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sealy Street near Marjorie Street on the city's northwest side.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a teen girl who was reported missing on Thursday.

Jeilayh Franklin was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sealy Street near Marjorie Street on the city's northwest side.

Jeilayh is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a gray hooded coat with light blue jeans when she went missing.

Anyone with information about where Jeilayh might be is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.