HPD: Employees lock robbery suspect in southwest Houston store

Employees were able to lock the suspect inside the business before police arrived.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer opened fire on a suspect who investigators say charged at him armed with a knife in southwest Houston Sunday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at a meat market on Richmond Avenue. Employees told police the suspect was trying to take money from a tip jar.

The employees tried to stop him. They were able to get out of the store while locking the suspect inside.

Police arrived a short time later and saw the man inside the store. One officer told the suspect to lie on the ground, but he reportedly refused. The suspect continued to disregard the officer's instructions and eventually tried to run to the back of the store.

Officers tried to stop him by using their Taser, but the suspect’s clothes prevented it from being effective. Investigators said the suspect then turned and ran at the officers, still with a knife. That’s when one of the officers opened fire but missed the suspect.

The suspect took off running but was arrested a short time later.

The officer who opened fire is a sergeant and a 10-year veteran.

An investigation is underway.