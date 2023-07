Police have not said who had the right of way when the crash happened. It's unclear the extent of the officer's injuries.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was taken to a hospital Saturday night after being involved in a crash with a pickup truck.

This happened on Bay Area Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway around 6:30 p.m. The driver of the truck had minor injuries and a passenger in his vehicle was uninjured, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police have not said who had the right of way when the crash happened. The officer is expected to be OK.

An investigation into the crash is underway.