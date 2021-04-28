Houston nurse and DACA recipient will be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's virtual guest for President Biden's address

Javier Quiroz Castro is originally from Mexico. He's now a nurse at Houston Methodist West.

HOUSTON — A Houston nurse who is a DACA recipient will be one of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s guests during President Joe Biden’s address tonight.

Javier Quiroz Castro is originally from Mexico. According to the White House, he came to the United States with his parents when he was 3 years old. He grew up in Nashville and stayed there for college, going to Lipscomb University. That’s where he became interested in nursing.

Castro received the Spirit of Nursing Award, which honors one nursing student who best delivered quality care. He graduated in 2013 with a nursing degree.

Castro now lives here in Houston where he’s been taking care of patients with COVID-19.

Castro is one of five guests of the First Lady. Usually, the guests are at the address in person, but because of the pandemic, the guests will watch the speech remotely. The guests each represent issues or policies that will be addressed in the speech.

Earlier today, there was a reception for the guests. You can watch it here. Castro is just over 31 minutes into the video.