HOUSTON — The day before early voting begins in Harris County, the three top mayoral candidates talked about some of the top issues in Houston.

Sylvester Turner, Tony Buzbee and Bill King answered questions in front of over 600 people at Assumption Catholic Church in North Houston.

The event was organized by The Metropolitan Organization.

The topics discussed include gun safety, fear in immigrant communities, Harvey recovery, illegal trash dumping, flood prevention, just wages and city revenue.

The three mayoral hopefuls discussed plans to get more flooded homes rebuilt.

“What I have said and I believe is we will have more than 1,500 hundred done by this time next year,” Turner said.

All three pledged to have an additional 1,500 homes rebuilt, repaired or reimbursed by October 2020.

They also agreed stopping illegal dumping in areas like Fifth Ward and Acres Homes is a priority.

“Can you imagine if they came to River Oaks or Upper Kirby and dumped their trash in the middle of the street or by the sidewalk? We are going to be relentless on this,” Buzbee said.

When discussing flood prevention, King said a solution can be found in the drainage fee Houstonians already pay.

“It brings in $110 to $120 million a year. No more than half of that money is actually spent on drainage,” King said.

Turner and Buzbee talked about ways the city can alert drivers about high water spots through apps and warning systems.

The crowd listened closely to the candidates' answers.

Every voter turned supporter is critical with election day just over two weeks away.

