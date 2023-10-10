Whitmire has outspent his opponents by more than double in race for Houston mayor

According to campaign finance reports, Whitmire spent $3.9 million from July through September.

HOUSTON — Houston mayoral candidate Sen. John Whitmire has outspent his opponents by more than double. That’s according to the latest campaign finance reports.

The deadline to file the 30-day reports was Tuesday. They show Whitmire spent $3.9 million from July through September. Gilbert Garcia spent the second-most on the campaign at $1.6 million, while Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was third with $750,000.

As for the other candidates in the race, Jack Christie spent around $120,000 and all other candidates spent less than $100,000. As of this posting, there were about half the candidates who didn’t have their reports uploaded.

As for fundraising, Whitmire raised more than $1 million from July through September, while Jackson Lee raised $630,000 and Garcia raised $285,000 during the same time period.

Looking at the race for Houston city controller, Chris Hollins has raised $160,000 between July and September. Dave Martin raised $107,000, Orlando Sanchez raised $92,000 and Shanna Nobles raised $8,150.

Hollins far outspent his opponents, spending nearly $600,000 between July and September. Dave Martin spent around $30,000 in that same period.

Latest poll in race for Houston mayor

Who will be the next Houston mayor? A new survey sheds some light on the upcoming election.

According to the survey, even though there are 17 people running, the race will likely come down to two candidates.

The latest survey from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston shows a two-person race between Whitmire and Jackson Lee.