2023 Chevron Houston Marathon: What you need to know, including times of races, street closures

HOUSTON — Houston Marathon Week, which includes the annual Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramco Houston Half Marathon and We Are Houston 5K, returns this weekend!
With that being said, there are a lot of things you need to know about the races whether you are participating, a spectator or merely driving through downtown Houston this weekend.
Race times
Saturday, January 14: We Are Houston 5K presented by Aramco and Chevron
- Starts at McKinney & Crawford
- 6:30 a.m. - 5K race day packet pick-up opens
- 7:50 a.m. - Wheelchair start
- 8 a.m. - Race start
Sunday, January 15: Chevron Houston Marathon & Aramco Houston Half Marathon
- Starts at Congress & Fannin
- 6:50 a.m. - Marathon and half marathon wheelchair start
- 7:01 a.m. - Marathon and half marathon start
Street closures
Expect traffic to be slow around areas impacted by the racecourse.
Click here for a full list of street and freeway exit closures.
Spectator information
According to Chevron Houston Marathon, here are some of the best spots to watch the race:
- Washington and Sabine
- Waugh/S Heights at Feagan/Willa
- West Gray, Kirby and Bissonnet
- Waugh and Bell
- Westheimer and Kirby
- Kirby and Norfolk
- Bissonnet and Greenbriar
- Montrose and Bartlett
- University and Auden
- Weslayan and Bissonnet
- Post Oak Boulevard at the Galleria
- Memorial and N Picnic Lane
- Memorial and S Picnic Lane
- Memorial to Allen Parkway
Click here for the full list of spectator locations.
You can follow Chevron Houston Marathon on social media:
Facebook: Chevron Houston Marathon
Twitter: @HoustonMarathon
For more information on parking, course information and runner info, you can visit the Chevron Houston Marathon's website.