x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2023 Chevron Houston Marathon: What you need to know, including times of races, street closures

There are a lot of things you need to know about the races whether you are participating, a spectator or merely driving through downtown Houston this weekend.

HOUSTON — Houston Marathon Week, which includes the annual Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramco Houston Half Marathon and We Are Houston 5K, returns this weekend!

With that being said, there are a lot of things you need to know about the races whether you are participating, a spectator or merely driving through downtown Houston this weekend.

Race times

Saturday, January 14: We Are Houston 5K presented by Aramco and Chevron

  • Starts at McKinney & Crawford
    • 6:30 a.m. - 5K race day packet pick-up opens
    • 7:50 a.m. - Wheelchair start
    • 8 a.m. - Race start

Sunday, January 15: Chevron Houston Marathon & Aramco Houston Half Marathon

  • Starts at Congress & Fannin
    • 6:50 a.m. - Marathon and half marathon wheelchair start
    • 7:01 a.m. - Marathon and half marathon start

Street closures

Expect traffic to be slow around areas impacted by the racecourse.  

Credit: Chevron Houston Marathon

Click here for a full list of street and freeway exit closures.

Spectator information

According to Chevron Houston Marathon, here are some of the best spots to watch the race:

  • Washington and Sabine
  • Waugh/S Heights at Feagan/Willa
  • West Gray, Kirby and Bissonnet
  • Waugh and Bell
  • Westheimer and Kirby
  • Kirby and Norfolk
  • Bissonnet and Greenbriar
  • Montrose and Bartlett
  • University and Auden
  • Weslayan and Bissonnet
  • Post Oak Boulevard at the Galleria
  • Memorial and N Picnic Lane
  • Memorial and S Picnic Lane
  • Memorial to Allen Parkway

Click here for the full list of spectator locations.

You can follow Chevron Houston Marathon on social media:

Facebook: Chevron Houston Marathon

Twitter: @HoustonMarathon

For more information on parking, course information and runner info, you can visit the Chevron Houston Marathon's website.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Man arrested in Louisiana, accused of killing Houston-area teacher he met on dating app

Before You Leave, Check This Out