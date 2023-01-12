2023 Chevron Houston Marathon: What you need to know, including times of races, street closures

There are a lot of things you need to know about the races whether you are participating, a spectator or merely driving through downtown Houston this weekend.

HOUSTON — Houston Marathon Week, which includes the annual Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramco Houston Half Marathon and We Are Houston 5K, returns this weekend!

Race times

Saturday, January 14: We Are Houston 5K presented by Aramco and Chevron

Starts at McKinney & Crawford 6:30 a.m. - 5K race day packet pick-up opens 7:50 a.m. - Wheelchair start 8 a.m. - Race start



Sunday, January 15: Chevron Houston Marathon & Aramco Houston Half Marathon

Starts at Congress & Fannin 6:50 a.m. - Marathon and half marathon wheelchair start 7:01 a.m. - Marathon and half marathon start



Street closures

Expect traffic to be slow around areas impacted by the racecourse.

Click here for a full list of street and freeway exit closures.

Spectator information

According to Chevron Houston Marathon, here are some of the best spots to watch the race:

Washington and Sabine

Waugh/S Heights at Feagan/Willa

West Gray, Kirby and Bissonnet

Waugh and Bell

Westheimer and Kirby

Kirby and Norfolk

Bissonnet and Greenbriar

Montrose and Bartlett

University and Auden

Weslayan and Bissonnet

Post Oak Boulevard at the Galleria

Memorial and N Picnic Lane

Memorial and S Picnic Lane

Memorial to Allen Parkway

Click here for the full list of spectator locations.

