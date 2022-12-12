'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped

The shopping center on Homestead Road once housed one of the city's Kmart stores.

HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads.

"It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”

Kmart anchored the strip center starting in 1965 but it’s basically been an eyesore for about as long as it operated.

“I don’t want to tell my age but it’s been like this since the 90s,” Kathy Gunter said.

Gunter is with the Houston Gardens Civic Club and was one of several people who recently shared their concerns about the property with the Houston City Council.

“I think it’s in deplorable condition," Gunter said. "I think we need an upgrade. It’s time.”

The council member who represents the district said that the old shopping center was supposed to have been demolished the last time it was purchased -- about a decade ago.

A number of plans to rejuvenate the site have never quite come together and now there is renewed interest in creating something beneficial to the community.

A spokesperson for developer Al Kashani said it would require the city and/or other investors to pitch in.

“I think we could come up with some solutions and talk about it," Gunter said. "I think it’s good for a discussion.”

Many feel like anything is better than how things currently stand. A community meeting regarding the strip center is planned for Monday night and another one for next Monday.

