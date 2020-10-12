Texas Medical Center hits Phase 2 of ICU capacity for second time since pandemic began

We're seeing an uptick in hospitalizations. And while city officials say it's manageable now, they continue to urge caution.

HOUSTON — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Medical Center has been tracking ICU beds and the number of COVID-19 patients who are in them. On Thursday, according to records the Medical Center keeps online, they exceeded the ICU Phase 1 for just the second time since the pandemic began.

The Texas Medical Center is now in ‘Phase 2’ of its ICU occupancy plan. Phase 1 had 1,330 beds and as of Thursday, all of those had been taken, 26 percent of which are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Below is a screen grab from the Texas Medical Center's website, where they track the phases of ICU use. Here's a link where you can always track this and other local COVID measurements.

Houston’s ICU was over 100 percent of Phase 1 capacity once before in the pandemic. It was back in the summer during the initial surge.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says we’re seeing the surge from the Thanksgiving holiday, but as long as the numbers don’t surge in the Houston area, our hospitals and staffs should be able to handle the increased cases.

“The good news if you compare now to the summer, in summer things went up quickly. Now what we’re seeing is a gradual uptick which makes it better for us to manage the virus,” said Mayor Turner.

“We have to be very concerned about the increase in number of cases” added Houston recovery czar Marvin Odum. ”But there’s quite a bit of expansion in our hospitals and our medical system can still employ.”

That’s where the second two phases of the Houston Medical Center ICU plan comes in.

What are 'Phases 2 and 3’ of intensive care at the Medical Center?

We’re now in Phase 2 of intensive care. Phase 2 allocates an extra 373 beds to handle an increase in patients, regardless of their diagnoses.