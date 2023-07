No one has been injured, firefighters say.

HOUSTON — A hotel in west Houston caught fire Tuesday, sending a big cloud of smoke into the air.

The hotel is located in the 2900 block of W Sam Houston Parkway near Westheimer.

The fire was upgraded to three alarms before firefighters were able to tap it out.

No one was injured.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Massive fire at this Motel 6 in West Houston. Several @HoustonFire units on scene trying to get the fire out, more are still arriving. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/NMWAw7kK63 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 18, 2023