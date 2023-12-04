A Houston man stood in a hole to get the city's attention. Here's what happened next.

Houston Public Works said a private contractor was to blame and fixed the hole just days after the photo was posted.

HOUSTON — How big was the hole in the middle of a Houston road? One man showed how big by standing in it.

The three-feet deep hole was in the middle of the road in the Third Ward.

Ed Pettitt posted a photo of himself standing in it and tagged Houston Public Works.

Houston Public Works responded, saying that the hole was made by private contractors who were trying to connect to a city water line without a permit.

Their full response to Pettitt's post was, "Thank you Ed Pettit for alerting us to this location in the Third Ward. This hole was NOT created by #HouPublicWorks crews. Our team found private contractors trying to connect to a city water line, without the proper permits, which created the hole. HPW is working to repair the roadway and ensure the contractors have the correct permits for their work."