Monkeypox in Houston: Health department to start testing wastewater for the virus

The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognized HHD as a national center of excellence for its wastewater testing of COVID-19.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is expected to start wastewater testing for the monkeypox virus in the coming weeks, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognized HHD as a national center of excellence for its wastewater testing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This initiative allowed HHD to identify and contain the (COVID-19) virus from spreading in our community. I want to commend HHD and all the partners for their hard work and dedication to protecting Houstonians," Turner said.

Turner said the testing will be expanded to monkeypox within two to three weeks when more supplies come in.

Houston will begin testing for #monkeypox in the city’s wastewater in the next 2-3 weeks. They’ve been testing for #COVID throughout the pandemic & will continue that testing as well. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/M95QBzVGH6 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 3, 2022

"They now have the technology and the ability to determine the level of monkeypox in the city of Houston through this wastewater system," he said. "Just like they did for COVID, they will now be doing it for monkeypox."

Turner said the city will allocate funds to HHD specifically for monkeypox wastewater testing.