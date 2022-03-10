x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gun violence memorial to be unveiled in Discovery Green Park

The memorial will represent 4,000 Texans that died from gun violence in 2020, according to the Giffords organization.
Credit: Allison Shelley, Emic Films
A press conference inaugurates the Gun Violence Memorial, a temporary installation consisting of 40,000 silk flowers, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., April 14, 2021. (photo by Allison Shelley/Emic Films)

HOUSTON — A memorial in related to gun violence in Texas is set to be presented in Houston.

According to a Giffords representative, the city's Gun Violence Memorial will include 4,000 vases. Each one represents a Texan that lost their lives to gun violence.

Giffords ranked Texas as #26 for the highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S.

This memorial comes after the organization's unveiling of a national memorial in Washington DC and regional memorials in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Speakers for the unveiling include Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Area Women's Center Deputy CEO Sonia Corrales and representatives from Giffords. A survivor of gun violence is also expected to speak.

Credit: Allison Shelley, Emic Films
A press conference inaugurates the Gun Violence Memorial, a temporary installation consisting of 40,000 silk flowers, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., April 14, 2021. (photo by Allison Shelley/Emic Films)

In Other News

Why would increasing oil production in Texas not bring down the price of gas right away?