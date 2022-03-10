Gun violence memorial to be unveiled in Discovery Green Park

HOUSTON — A memorial in related to gun violence in Texas is set to be presented in Houston.
According to a Giffords representative, the city's Gun Violence Memorial will include 4,000 vases. Each one represents a Texan that lost their lives to gun violence.
Giffords ranked Texas as #26 for the highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S.
This memorial comes after the organization's unveiling of a national memorial in Washington DC and regional memorials in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles and Miami.
Speakers for the unveiling include Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Area Women's Center Deputy CEO Sonia Corrales and representatives from Giffords. A survivor of gun violence is also expected to speak.