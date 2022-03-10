Gun violence memorial to be unveiled in Discovery Green Park

The memorial will represent 4,000 Texans that died from gun violence in 2020, according to the Giffords organization.

HOUSTON — A memorial in related to gun violence in Texas is set to be presented in Houston.

According to a Giffords representative, the city's Gun Violence Memorial will include 4,000 vases. Each one represents a Texan that lost their lives to gun violence.

Giffords ranked Texas as #26 for the highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S.

This memorial comes after the organization's unveiling of a national memorial in Washington DC and regional memorials in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles and Miami.