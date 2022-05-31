1 dead in east Houston worksite accident

HOUSTON — A construction worker died Tuesday morning at an east Houston worksite after getting trapped in a machine, according to the Houston Fire Department.
It happened at about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of East Freeway and Halsey Street.
Officials said construction crews were using a trenching machine to drill a hole into the ground when one worker fell into the machine.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were still working to recover the worker's body.
Multiple fire crews are on the scene and traffic is being impacted.
