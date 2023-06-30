Houston couple's dog goes missing after leaving it with trusted sitter booked through website

The sitter told the couple that he woke up and found a broken window and the dog was nowhere to be found.

HOUSTON — The owners of Argo the dog are hoping he finds his way back home soon.

The German Shepherd went missing after Andrea, and his wife Fabiana, dropped it off to a trusted dog sitter before heading out of town.

“He woke up in the morning, found a broken window and the dog was nowhere to be found," Fabiana said was the message he got from the dog sitter booked through Rover.com.

Andrea and Fabiana are newlyweds and said they've had Argo for seven years.

“He was our first son, and we took care of him and he took care of us," Fabiana said.

Now all that's left of Argo are memories, an empty bowl and toys waiting to be played with.

The couple said they have more questions than answers.

“If a person was missing from your family, that’s definitely what the feeling that we have," Fabiana said.

Andrea and Fabiana are doing their part by alerting local shelters, rescues and veterinarians, hoping to get their dog back and make their family whole again.

“I know that we’re still going to have hope inside of us, he will just show up one day —popping up at the door," Andrea said.

The couple is offering a reward of up to $1,000, with no questions asked, for Argo's safe return.

Rover.com released the following statement about Argo's disappearance:

As pet parents ourselves, we know how difficult this situation is for Argo and his family, and we join them in hoping for a swift and healthy reunion. The well-being of our community, including pets, is a top priority for all of us at Rover.

Upon learning of Argo’s separation from his pet care provider, our 24/7 Trust and Safety Team immediately took action to help with the search. As part of our efforts, we sent lost pet alerts to dozens of local shelters, rescues, and veterinarians, offered a $500 reward, and paid for informational flyers. We will continue to work to support Argo’s family; so far, we have fully refunded Argo’s family for the service, and we will assist them with the Rover Guarantee when Argo is found.

Our team continues to investigate the situation and will take appropriate steps to best protect the safety of our community.

This type of experience is very rare on our platform. For additional context, over 430,000 services have been booked through the platform in the Houston area, with close to 98% of reviewed stays receiving a five-star rating.