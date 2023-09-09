Hundreds of first responders, volunteers commemorate 9/11 with events across Houston

Hundreds of people spent the Day of Service in a memorial run/walk event, while others volunteered to clean up the Houston National Cemetery.

HOUSTON — Across Houston—people are spending Saturday as a Day of Service commemorating 9/11 and honoring the lives of those impacted by the terror attacks.

It was a life-changing moment for millions of Americans, including one Houston family who honored the life of their son and others who fought on the front lines in the war on terror.

On Saturday morning, dozens gathered at the Houston National Cemetery.

Years pass—but the date always takes you back in time.

“I didn’t understand the significance until my husband called me and said we’re going to war, and the first thought was my son,” said Yolanda Mendoza, the mom of U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Robert Pedro Mendoza.

From a young age, his parents say he was prepared.

“He was part of the invasion of Iraq and did three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan…he wanted to do it. He talked about it since junior high, he wanted to be a Marine, he became a Marine,” his father, Robert Mendoza said.

Staff Sgt. Mendoza, a decorated parachute rigger, jumpmaster and drop zone safety officer, came home and started a business making tactical gear for other first responders.

The Houston Department of Neighborhoods and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organized more than 1,000 volunteers for the Day of Service at Houston National Cemetery.

Yolanda Mendoza says she has mixed feelings: Grateful to see the volunteers but also somber because her son, who died from COVID, is buried at the cemetery.

“It means so much to know my son did what he loved, he was willing to die for his country, he really was,” she said.

The Mendozas want others to take time to thank the men and women who sacrificed so much since that date 22 years ago.

“I think it’s important especially for younger kids to see the sacrifices our service people have made for the country. hopefully, it will inspire them to do something good with their lives,” she said.