Plans for high-speed rail between Houston and Dallas clear another hurdle

Texas Central, the company behind the trail, is in talks with Amtrak about creating a partnership.

HOUSTON — A high-speed trail that would take people between Houston and Dallas in about 90 minutes has taken a small step forward.

It's a project that has been in the works since 2017.

The companies said they submitted several applications to different federal programs that would study and design a potential route.

There has been pushback in the past from families that would lose some of their property along the route.

Last year, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that Texas Central could use eminent domain to take property for the train.

The City of Houston supports the project.

"This collaboration between Amtrak and Texas Central is a momentous milestone for the City of Houston,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Our city is committed to advancing transportation initiatives that support economic growth and enhance quality of life for our residents. This agreement will accelerate the planning and analysis necessary for the successful implementation of a modern, efficient, and environmentally sustainable rail system connecting Houston and Dallas. I commend all parties involved for their dedication to this transformative project."

The rail would operate at speeds up to 200 mph.