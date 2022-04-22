Houston City Council considers new noise ordinance cracking down on noisy businesses

People who live near Washington Avenue said it's common to hear loud music until after 2:30 am. They're hopeful new rules will force some bars to be good neighbors.

HOUSTON — The city of Houston may crack down on businesses that play loud music late into the night if City Council passes a new ordinance next week.

The proposal would impact all businesses that sell food or drink within 300 feet of a residential property. It would require establishments to get a permit to play loud music outside after 10 pm on weekdays or after 11 pm on weekends.

Businesses that break the rules could face an increased fine of $2,000.

Mark Fairchild moved to his home near Washington Avenue long before all the bars.

“As a lot of these establishments have cropped up, we’re starting to see the inability for residents who live in their single largest investment to live a comfortable and peaceful life in their home,” said Fairchild, the president of the Rice Military Civic Club.

Some Houston city leaders say noise is the top complaint they hear about from residents.

“We don’t want to put anyone out of business. We want everyone to keep having fun. We just want the commercial establishments – bars, restaurants, nightclubs in areas – to be good neighbors and follow the rules,” said Sallie Alcorn, City Council At-Large Position 5.